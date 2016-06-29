** NSE's auto index rises for the second consecutive session, up as much as 1.4 pct

** Cabinet approved the 7th Pay Commission's proposal to raise salaries and pensions for federal government employees

** Hero MotoCorp Ltd was among the top gainers on Nifty Auto index, rising to a three-week high of 3.56 pct

** Retail stocks including Shoppers Stop Ltd and Future Enterprises surge as much as 8.1 pct and 12 pct respectively

** "There will be a higher disposable income and a bigger discretionary spend so retailers such as Shoppers Stop will benefit from it," said Sameep Kasbekar, research analyst, Global Financial Services