BRIEF-Shalimar Wires Industries says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & MD
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** NSE's auto index rises for the second consecutive session, up as much as 1.4 pct
** Cabinet approved the 7th Pay Commission's proposal to raise salaries and pensions for federal government employees
** Hero MotoCorp Ltd was among the top gainers on Nifty Auto index, rising to a three-week high of 3.56 pct
** Retail stocks including Shoppers Stop Ltd and Future Enterprises surge as much as 8.1 pct and 12 pct respectively
** "There will be a higher disposable income and a bigger discretionary spend so retailers such as Shoppers Stop will benefit from it," said Sameep Kasbekar, research analyst, Global Financial Services
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 * Gold faces a resistance at $1,245 per ounce - technicals * Sliver, Platinum touch over two-week highs (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 17 Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar fell amid political uncertainty after a source said U.S. President Donald Trump asked the FBI to end a probe into his former security adviser. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,243