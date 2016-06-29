BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
June 29 Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in three financial firms for a combined 1.6 billion yuan ($240.67 million) via share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost capital in target firms
* Says share trade to resume on June 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/294o8fq; bit.ly/2923Ilv
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I