June 29 Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in three financial firms for a combined 1.6 billion yuan ($240.67 million) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost capital in target firms

* Says share trade to resume on June 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/294o8fq; bit.ly/2923Ilv

