UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO says no big mergers on the cards for now
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
June 29 Apex Technology Co Ltd
* Securities regulators halts review of its share private placement application
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2923Zp5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
* qtrly net profit rmb 14,476 million versus rmb 9,183 million a year ago