BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
June 29 BYD Co Ltd
* Says it and partner plan to boost auto finance firm's capital by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($150.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/295gm7n
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6454 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I