UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO says no big mergers on the cards for now
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
June 29 Rafael Microelectronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$67,394,700 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 15
* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23
* Record date July 23
* Payment date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4f7y
* qtrly net profit rmb 14,476 million versus rmb 9,183 million a year ago