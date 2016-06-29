BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
June 29 Chuwa Wool Industry Taiwan :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$46,000,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 15
* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23
* Record date July 23
* Payment date Aug. 11
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4f9s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I