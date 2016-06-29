June 29 Chuwa Wool Industry Taiwan :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$46,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 15

* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23

* Record date July 23

* Payment date Aug. 11

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4f9s

