BRIEF-Marac Electronics says will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Shingakukai Co Ltd :
* Says it names Akira Matsuda as new president to replace Mutsuo Hirai, effective on July 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6grWdg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April fresh fruit bunches production 77,118 MT Source text: ( http://bit.ly/2pVsJXJ) Further company coverage: