June 29 Hotel Royal Chihpen :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$38,861,658 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 21

* Last date before book closure July 24 with book closure period from July 25 to July 29

* Record date July 29

* Payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4f9G

