BRIEF-Marac Electronics says will not distribute dividend for FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Ningbo Donly Co Ltd :
* Says a Shenzhen-based storage company increased stake in the company to 18.4 percent, up from 0 percent, through private placement
* Says Song Jilong with persons acting in concert's stake in the company is diluted to 32.5 percent, down from 41.6 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uGA4NN; goo.gl/jb3OlO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rpTGUq] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April fresh fruit bunches production 77,118 MT Source text: ( http://bit.ly/2pVsJXJ) Further company coverage: