UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO says no big mergers on the cards for now
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
June 29 Global Infotech Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on June 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29eo6T9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
* ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE TWO DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 14 MILLION ZLOTYS CHOSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)