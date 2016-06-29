BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
June 29 Guangzhou Friendship Group Co Ltd
* Says its unit Guangzhou Securities plans to set up subsidiary in Hong Kong with registered capital of HK$2 billion ($257.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/298nyQX
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I