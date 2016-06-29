UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse CEO says no big mergers on the cards for now
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
June 29 Sigurd Microelectronics :
* Says it withdraws the 2015 dividend date announcement, which was disclosed on June 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4fFj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* D.Boerse aims to extend asset range of trading platforms (Updates with quotes, further details)
* qtrly net profit rmb 14,476 million versus rmb 9,183 million a year ago