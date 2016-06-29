BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
June 29 Kingnet Network Co Ltd :
* Says two wholly owned units will apply for comprehensive credit lines of 700 million yuan in total, with a term of one year
* Says the company will provide guarantee for the applications
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xRBK8u; goo.gl/9V48fj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I