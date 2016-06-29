June 29 Info-Tek :

* Says it will repurchase 6,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.2 percent stake) during the period from June 30 to Aug. 29

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$8 per share ~ T$10 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$95,097,581

