June 29 Allied Circuit :

* Says it will pay cash div of T$84,585,200 and stock div worth T$14,926,800

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 3

* Last date before book closure Aug. 4 with book closure period from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 9 and payment date Sep. 2

