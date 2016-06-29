June 29 Hyweb Technology :

* Says it will pay div of T$25,974,750 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 15

* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23

* Record date July 23 and payment date Aug. 10

