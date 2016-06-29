BRIEF- R&I affirms Japan Tobacco's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I
June 29 Lan Fa Textile :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$71,725,781 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 15
* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23
* Record date July 23
* Payment date Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4fV2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue new shares and distribute treasury common stock at the price of 2,293.32 yen per share or 2.29 billion yen in total through public offering, with a subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and a payment date May 24