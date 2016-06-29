KARACHI, June 29 Pakistan shares closed nearly 2
percent higher on Wednesday, in line with global markets as the
immediate drag from the Brexit vote began to ebb.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 1.91 percent, or 709.94 points, higher at
37,786.57.
"Mainly global market recovery from dip caused by Brexit led
the market to close higher," said Fawad Khan, head of research
at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
K-Electric rose 3.06 percent, TRG Pakistan Ltd
gained 4.99 percent and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd
added 4.98 percent.
The rupee ended at 104.70/104.73 per dollar, compared
with Tuesday's close of 104.77/104.82.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 4.25 percent
from Monday's close of 5.50 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)