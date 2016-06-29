June 29 Aeolus Tyre Co Ltd

* Says it aims to buy tyre maker, rubber producer for a combined 833.8 million yuan ($125.50 million) from China National Tire & Rubber Co

* Says it plans to buy 10 percent stake in Pirelli Industrial S.R.L. for 70.1 million euros ($77.64 million), and sell 80 percent stake in unit to Pirelli Tyre S.P.A for 497.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/293XEeo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6440 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)