BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
June 29 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise to 850-950 million yuan ($127.94-$143.00 million) versus 1.13 million yuan year ago, including investment gain of 827-921 million yuan
* Says it plans to buy 58.3 percent stake in senior care service provider for 408.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29464T3; bit.ly/298KYWF
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.