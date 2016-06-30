Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalise two deals this year
May 18 Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalise two deals by mid-year.
June 30 WIDWIN NETWORKS Corp :
* Says 600 mln won worth of its 11th bonds with warrants have been exercised into 305,032 shares of the company at 1,967 won per share on June 29
* Says 400 mln won worth of its 12th bonds with warrants have been exercised into 323,886 shares of the company at 1,235 won per share on June 29
* Listing date of July 11 for all the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/G1eEwfYT
BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission alleged on Thursday that telecoms group Altice had breached EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before notification or approval of the acquisition by EU antitrust regulators. If the Commission concludes that Altice implemented the transaction too early it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Altice's annual worldwide turnover. Altice's 2016 consolidated group revenues were 23.5 billion euros ($26.2 billion).