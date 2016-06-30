June 30 WOORY INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD. :

* Says it will issue the first unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 3 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 30, 2019, yield to maturity of 2.5 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 32,963 won per share, and a conversion period from July 10, 2017 to May 30, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xX3l7aSU

