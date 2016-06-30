BRIEF- Datasection announces exercise of options
* Says 1,050 units of its twelfth series options were exercised to 105,000 shares of its common stock during period from May 1 to May 18
June 30 Korea Computer Terminal Inc. :
* Says it signs a contract with K Toto Co., Ltd., to supply ticket machines
* Says contract price of 4.71 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GeZj4MHG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 1,050 units of its twelfth series options were exercised to 105,000 shares of its common stock during period from May 1 to May 18
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project