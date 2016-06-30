BRIEF-Cyxone establishes strategic development cooperation with European CRO
* ESTABLISH STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION WITH EUROPEAN CRO
June 30 Guilin Sanjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in a Guilin-based canned food company, from the controlling shareholder of the company, for 8.4 million yuan
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30