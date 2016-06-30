BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 TSH Biopharm :
* Says it will pay div of T$80,636,094 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 18
* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24
* Record date July 24 and payment date Aug. 19
Source text in Chinese:985.so/4hB7
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.