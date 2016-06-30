Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalise two deals this year
May 18 Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalise two deals by mid-year.
June 30 Kingpak Technology :
* Says it will pay cash div of T$258,934,656 and stock div worth T$34,524,620
* Ex-dividend date July 26
* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1
* Record date Aug. 1 and payment date Aug. 30
BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission alleged on Thursday that telecoms group Altice had breached EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before notification or approval of the acquisition by EU antitrust regulators. If the Commission concludes that Altice implemented the transaction too early it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Altice's annual worldwide turnover. Altice's 2016 consolidated group revenues were 23.5 billion euros ($26.2 billion).