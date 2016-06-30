BRIEF-Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Says its owner Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on chemical products B2B platform project
June 30 Great Tree Pharmacy :
* Says it will pay div of T$50,520,000 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 19
* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25
* Record date July 25 and payment date Aug. 12
