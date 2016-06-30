June 30 Great Tree Pharmacy :

* Says it will pay div of T$50,520,000 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 19

* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25

* Record date July 25 and payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese:985.so/4hDq

