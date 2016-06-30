June 30 Winning Health Technology Group Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it Jiangsu-based wholly owned unit to acquire 40 percent stake in Tianjin-based unit from five individuals, for 65 million yuan

* Says the Jiangsu-based unit to hold 100 percent stake in the Tianjin-based unit, after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5zcqXgbW

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)