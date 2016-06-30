BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Winning Health Technology Group Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it Jiangsu-based wholly owned unit to acquire 40 percent stake in Tianjin-based unit from five individuals, for 65 million yuan
* Says the Jiangsu-based unit to hold 100 percent stake in the Tianjin-based unit, after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5zcqXgbW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.