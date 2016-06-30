Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalise two deals this year
May 18 Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalise two deals by mid-year.
June 30 Nextware Ltd :
* Says the co will sign resale consignment agreement with NTT GEOSPACE CORPORATION on July 1
* Says the co will undertake the operation of digital map product GEOSPACE and two firms will cooperate on the supply of products and service which are related to location information
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6pLH0o
BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission alleged on Thursday that telecoms group Altice had breached EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before notification or approval of the acquisition by EU antitrust regulators. If the Commission concludes that Altice implemented the transaction too early it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Altice's annual worldwide turnover. Altice's 2016 consolidated group revenues were 23.5 billion euros ($26.2 billion).