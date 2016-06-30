Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalise two deals this year
May 18 Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalise two deals by mid-year.
June 30 Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of one yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 5 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6
BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission alleged on Thursday that telecoms group Altice had breached EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before notification or approval of the acquisition by EU antitrust regulators. If the Commission concludes that Altice implemented the transaction too early it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Altice's annual worldwide turnover. Altice's 2016 consolidated group revenues were 23.5 billion euros ($26.2 billion).