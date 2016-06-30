BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
June 30 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of one yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 6 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2YIGBL
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.