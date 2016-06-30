June 30 Colopl Inc :

* Says the co acquired 1.3 million shares of Eighting Co Ltd through a takeover bid from May 19 to June 29

* Says acquisition price at 758 yen per share

* Says payment date on July 6

* Says the co will hold 92.5 percent stake in Eighting Co Ltd, up from 68.2 percent, after the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jvtWB8; goo.gl/t4XXVS

