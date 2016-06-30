Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalise two deals this year
May 18 Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalise two deals by mid-year.
June 30 Colopl Inc :
* Says the co acquired 1.3 million shares of Eighting Co Ltd through a takeover bid from May 19 to June 29
* Says acquisition price at 758 yen per share
* Says payment date on July 6
* Says the co will hold 92.5 percent stake in Eighting Co Ltd, up from 68.2 percent, after the acquisition
BRUSSELS, May 18 The European Commission alleged on Thursday that telecoms group Altice had breached EU rules by taking control of PT Portugal before notification or approval of the acquisition by EU antitrust regulators. If the Commission concludes that Altice implemented the transaction too early it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Altice's annual worldwide turnover. Altice's 2016 consolidated group revenues were 23.5 billion euros ($26.2 billion).