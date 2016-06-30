UPDATE 2-First Indian infrastructure trust's tepid debut may dim others' appeal
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
- Source link: (bit.ly/294X9zz)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Performance of IRB InvIT closely watched for upcoming deals
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 18 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.