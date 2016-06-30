June 30 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to decrease 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 14.2 million yuan to 17.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in H1 2015 was 17.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FxiRCu41

