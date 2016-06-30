BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
June 30 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd :
* Says it entered into partnership agreement with a Shenzhen-based e-commerce company to co-develop smart home business, from June 23, 2016 to June 22, 2019
* Says the e-commerce firm is a unit of Shenzhen HeungKong Holding Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/n2VYpO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.