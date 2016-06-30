June 30 Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd :

* Says it entered into partnership agreement with a Shenzhen-based e-commerce company to co-develop smart home business, from June 23, 2016 to June 22, 2019

* Says the e-commerce firm is a unit of Shenzhen HeungKong Holding Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/n2VYpO

