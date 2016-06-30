June 30 Maoye Commercial Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 6 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QmUoM7

