Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
June 30 Maoye Commercial Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 6 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QmUoM7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp