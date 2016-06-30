BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says Rimco EGT Investment raises stake in Sodic to 7.44 pct
* Rimco EGT Investment purchases 15.6 million shares of Sixth Of October Development and Investment for EGP 230.4 million
June 30 Fit Inc :
* Says it received approval for a delay in submitting full-year report for FY ended March 2016 to July 29, from June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/j7Tt5e
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank expects former board members to pay substantial sums for their role in misconduct that threw Germany's flagship lender into turmoil, supervisory board Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Thursday.