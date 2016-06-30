June 30 Wutong Holding Group :

* Says its individual shareholder Wan Weifang will sell up to 25,015,104 shares (7.9 percent stake) of it during Aug. 8 to Dec. 22

* Says its individual shareholder Xue Feng will sell up to 10,000,000 shares (3.1 percent stake) of it during June 23 to Dec. 22

* Says its individual shareholder Tan Siliang will sell up to 18,346,210 shares (5.8 percent stake) of it during June 23 to Dec. 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4juG

