June 30 Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 7

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xA4qfIyr

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)