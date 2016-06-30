Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
June 30 Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 7
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 8 and the dividend will be paid on July 8
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xA4qfIyr
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp