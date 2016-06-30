BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on July 5 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IM3SZBPB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.