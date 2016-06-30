Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
June 30 Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd :
* Says it sold properties and parking place, for 483.0 million yuan, to a Sichuan-based electronic holding company
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp