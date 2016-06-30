Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
June 30 Lion :
* Says it will sell entire 51 percent stake in Philippines-based JV for 1 peso, to another partner, on July 14
* Says cancellation of JV is due to heavy debts
* Hotel de Crillon to reopen on July 5 after 200 mln euros revamp