BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Shanxi CY Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute two new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 7
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.