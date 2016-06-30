BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 19
June 30 Sobal :
* Says it will repurchase up to 120,000 shares, representing a 2.9 percent stake, during July 1 to Aug. 31
* Says share repurchase up to 180,000,000 yen in total
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/4jDx
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 TURNOVER 36.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO