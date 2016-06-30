June 30 Gunma Bank Ltd :
* Says Gunma Bank, Bank of Kyoto Ltd, Concordia
Financial Group Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Inc will form business alliance to cooperate on selling
of investment products, since July 1
* Says Gunma Bank and Bank of Kyoto Ltd will respectively
buy 15 percent stake in Sky Ocean Asset Management Co., Ltd.,
which is owned by Concordia Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Holdings
* Says Concordia Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Holdings will decrease stake in Sky Ocean Asset Management Co.,
Ltd. to 40 percent and 30 percent respectively, effective July
14
