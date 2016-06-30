BRIEF-OEX sees FY 2017 net profit of 15.8 mln zlotys
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 TSI Holdings :
* Says its wholly owned apparel unit TSIGS will set up a JV in Tokyo with CGKK, which is engaged in headwear, footwear and eyewear business, on July 1
* Says new JV is engaged in headwear, footwear and eyewear business of CGKK's brand
Source text in Japanese:985.so/4jDG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SEES FY 2017 OPERATING REVENUE OF 27.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 Major miner and trader Glencore has entered an agreement with Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500) to create a platform, to be known as G500 Network, which will service around 12 percent of fuel stations in Mexico.