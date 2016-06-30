June 30 Kawanishi Holdings Inc :

* Says a Okayama-based wholly owned unit, which is engaged in selling medical equipment, will undertake a merger with another wholly owned unit, which is engaged in selling medicine and medical machines, on Jan. 4, 2017

* Says the unit engaged in selling medicine and medical machines will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3bcmte

