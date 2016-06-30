BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 China Chemical & Pharmaceutical :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share (T$178,848,648 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 25
* Last date before book closure July 26 with book closure period from July 27 to July 31
* Record date July 31
* Payment date Aug. 17
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4jFQ
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.