June 30 Globalway Inc :

* Says to form business and capital alliance with wizpra that engaged in management problem solving support by using a customer experience management system "wizpra NPS"

* Says it to invest in wizpra via private placement on June 30

* Says to start collaboration solutions of "wizpra NPS" and "Salesforce Wave Analytics" via the business and capital alliance

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xhXfa7

