BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 19
June 30 Globalway Inc :
* Says to form business and capital alliance with wizpra that engaged in management problem solving support by using a customer experience management system "wizpra NPS"
* Says it to invest in wizpra via private placement on June 30
* Says to start collaboration solutions of "wizpra NPS" and "Salesforce Wave Analytics" via the business and capital alliance
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xhXfa7
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q1 TURNOVER 36.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO