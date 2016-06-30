BRIEF- Medius Holdings to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 50,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between May 25 and May 30
June 30 Samsung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Says it will raise 39.47 billion won via rights issue of common shares
* Says employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Aug. 22
* Shareholders of record on July 19 will have rights to purchase 0.23474341 rights share for each share held during Aug. 22 to Aug. 23
* Listing date of Sept. 9 for the new shares
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FyM8QDMW
MUMBAI, May 18 India's drug pricing regulator has issued a notice seeking explanation from companies found to be selling new versions of essential medicines without government approval on their pricing, a statement released on its website late on Wednesday showed.